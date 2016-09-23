We don't just appreciate an inspired ensemble. We want to know the whole making-of story behind it. But in Style Roots, we're going one better. In partnership with Nordstrom Rack, this series will deep-dive into the real sartorial evolutions of seven city dwellers who all came from very different starts. Be it a streetwear OG or newbie vintage collector, we'll examine how past and present cultural, social, and career influences mold one's unique style persona.
As pop ballads, films, and novels repeatedly remind us, NYC is a hub where dreamers go to follow their passions. What do these odes to the city often leave out? Sometimes relocating to a metropolis filled with opportunities causes us to swap our old dreams for unexpected new ones. Case met point when the aspiring (and admittedly self-conscious) singer Michelle Berkowitz moved from Fort Lauderdale, FL to NYC to chase a career in the spotlight...only to discover that she much preferred the view from behind the scenes.
When she arrived in 2012, Berkowitz got her first taste of what the lifestyle of a singer entailed and promptly took a detour. Through a family member, she landed an internship that led to what she now calls her dream gig in event production for an interior design company. And, with it, came a newfound sense of boldness — both professional and personal. "I was never really confident in my body until I moved to New York," she says, looking back.
Now four years later, Berkowitz claims that she's more self-assured than she ever was on a stage, and she's settled into a personal style that mirrors her growth: namely, a less overly trendy and oversized wardrobe and more of a sleek, form-fitting one that feels authentic to her. Read on for more about how relocating to NYC and ditching childhood goals has instilled a boss-lady attitude in this Florida native — and sparked a MAJOR style epiphany.
