In my opinion, foreplay is seriously underrated — and there's evidence that I'm not alone in that thinking. One 2004 study of 152 cis straight couples found that both men and women wanted about twice as much foreplay as they were actually getting, and a 2017 study found that both straight and queer cis women were more likely to orgasm if the encounter included deep kissing, manual genital stimulation, and oral sex. (That said, manual stimulation and oral sex can be seen as either sex or foreplay , depending on how that particular encounter plays out.)