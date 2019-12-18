Your Guide To Every Type Of Sex Toy

Walk into a sex toy store — or visit the homepage of an online sex shop — and the choices can be overwhelming. Do you want a wand vibrator or a bullet vibe? Will a rabbit-style vibe live up to its Sex and the City reputation? What size butt plug is the right size? How do couple’s sex toys even work?
We’ve got you. Here, we’ve put together a guide to all the different sex toy options out there. Whether they’re designed to stimulate the clitoris, G-spot, penis, anus, nipples, butt, or somewhere else entirely, the choices can seem endless. But once you have an idea of what you’re looking for — targeted clitoral stimulation, for example — then you can begin to search for your perfect toy.
