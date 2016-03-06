The Unexpected '70s Trend You Didn't Think Would Pop Up In Fashion

You can't turn a corner in any clothing store without bumping into at least one '70s trend. From bell bottoms and lace-up shirts to peasant blouses and ringer tees, the '70s are as pervasive a refernce this year as the '90s were last year. But we were actually surprised to see one massive '70s trend show up on the racks — because when it happened the first time, it wasn't a fashion trend.
Ask your favorite child of the '70s what flotaki meant to them, and chances are, white shag carpeting was as integral an item in their home as a lava lamp, bean bag chair, or wood paneling. And on clothes, white shearling and shag trim was a popular trend among the boho set, but all-over flokati wool was a rarer thing. Modern-day white shag coats have all the cozy appeal of authentic furs, but with the benefits of a faux situation. Plus, they make a bold statement without being fussy to wear. Click through to see a few varieties of flokati coats, and how the fashion set's wearing them now.