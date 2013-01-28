There are so many ways to say "I love you," but none quite so special (and as classy), as branding your lover's name on your body. Except, you're probably not ready to get your BF's name tattooed to your derrière. And, who can blame you? For some, commitment is scary enough without involving permanent ink and a questionable man with a needle. Luckily, we live in a world where happy mediums abound. The new Fleur du Mal's signature Say My Name service lets you imprint your S.O.'s name on a silken pair of panties...you know, just for funsies. Did we mention they can even deliver 'em right to your
desk door?
Available in "blush" or "fever" colors, for $98, you can get a name or monogram on a pair of super-soft undies as a Valentine's Day surprise for your sweetie. If you're really feeling like going the extra mile, you can even take advantage of Fleur du Mal's partnership with The Surrey Hotel, which offers a black-and-white silk kimono from Fleur du Mal as well as a rose-scented Dyptique candle, champagne turn-down service with Dana's Bakery macarons, and a couples massage at the hotel's Comelia Spa. Plus, you can wear your Say My Name panties while doing all of these things.
Wait...it gets better: Besides the satisfaction of a saucy pair of silk undies and the opportunity to keep the Destiny's Child classic on loop in your head, Fleur Du Mal's bespoke panty service is even giving away a week's worth of custom panties from February 7 to February 14. Just like its page on Facebook and enter to win. Beyoncé, can you handle this?
Photo: Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal
