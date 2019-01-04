When "boutique fitness" first became a thing in the early 2000s, it was a revolutionary concept. You could pay for your favorite class without a gym membership, and learn from expert trainers in a fancy studio that's tailored to your workout. But as more studios popped up on the market, people's expectations of what they get from a gym experience have grown, too.
These days, people want to take classes a la carte, but they also want a whole buffet of options available to them. Memberships like ClassPass allow people to try different workouts for a fixed price each month. But there's also something nice about having one, reliable go-to studio rather than having to be the newbie in class every week.
Enter, fitness hubs. They're not traditional gyms or boutique workouts, they're something in between. These specialty centers combine the expertise that you'd get in class with the perks and amenities of a gym membership. For people looking for individualized instruction, these hubs could replace their usual studio fitness habit.
Intrigued? Here are six fitness hubs in New York City to check out next.