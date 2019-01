Talk to someone who lift weights , and they’ll probably go on and on about how it changed their body, list off some of their impressive personal records, and then tell you how badass lifting makes them feel . Indeed, lifting weights can be a form of joyful movement that makes you feel empowered, accomplished, and obviously, strong. If you’ve never lifted weights before, you may want to chat up that friend of yours who lifts to see if they can take you to their gym to try yourself. Or you can always chat up a trainer at your local gym or community center to see if they have tips. Don’t be intimidated: everyone starts somewhere, and most people who lift love talking about it, too.