In our annual fall dream, we luxuriate beneath a cashmere throw while glowing embers smoke lightly inside our home's vast hearth. In our annual fall reality, we're tangled up in a Snuggie while the digitized fire broadcast on our tiny apartment's TV lags. Since getting elbow-deep in mortar for bricklaying our way to peak seasonal bliss isn't the brightest idea, we elected the next
best easiest thing: buying a fireplace-scented fall candle.
When you can't light a fire in your fireplace, because you don't actually have a fireplace, these smoky-essenced votives are here to save the autumn day (or, night). Ahead, seasonally strategic candles that reviewers claim smell like everything from freshly ignited logs to big ole bonfires in the woods — so you can cozy up somewhere in between your annual fall dream and reality with the swipe of a match.
