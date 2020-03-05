I’m 23 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Finland With A Friend

9:30 a.m. — G. wants to do a bit of work and take a nap, but I’m getting a bit restless. I make myself a packet of oatmeal that I grabbed from my office kitchen on Friday and have one of the dried fruit and nut chews too, and then pack my bag and walk to a café in town. On the way, I stop and buy stamps for G. and me, because we have some postcards we want to send ($11.20). I wander around the town, which is pretty nondescript since the city was destroyed by the Germans in WW2 and lost just about all of its historic charm. There are mostly just hotels, outdoor gear stores, and restaurants now, all housed in concrete buildings. I end up at Coffee House Rovaniemi, where I buy a tea ($3.80) and hunker down with my postcards and a podcast episode that G. recommended — the enneagram episode of the Chatty Broads podcast. By the time I finish writing postcards and jot down some notes in my journal about my enneagram type, it’s almost time to meet G, for lunch. I do a quick loop around the town and drop my postcards in the mailbox. Though the city isn’t very exciting to look at, it’s tiny enough that I can get around without needing my map. I will say, I’m lucky that I have a pretty good sense of direction and memory which makes navigating in new places relatively easy for me. $15.00