Update: Finding Dory will reportedly not be breaking any barriers with LGBT representation, according to Variety. (Spoilers ahead.) The women, the subject of intense online speculation, make a vanishingly quick cameo in the movie, which opens June 17. Though they are indeed in the movie, and they are indeed women, it's never explicitly said whether or not they're dating. Though they easily could be, it's up to the audience to decide.
This article was originally published on May 31, 2016.
There aren't too many opportunities to see LGBT people in animated films right now, but fans are speculating that Finding Dory might help change that. The trailer for the upcoming movie, which centers on Nemo's friend Dory searching for her long-lost parents, features two women together who some have interpreted as a lesbian couple.
Disney, which owns Pixar, has been criticized by GLAAD for its films' lack of LGBT inclusion. As of now, there aren't any obviously LGBT characters in Disney or Pixar films. Fans have been calling for one in future Frozen movies with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.
That new #FindingDory trailer released this morning? I think that's the first lesbian couple in a @DisneyPixar film. pic.twitter.com/S1wwJEOeWT— Matthew Gottula (@DLthings) May 24, 2016
The Finding Dory trailer doesn't give us too much to go on. A few fish from Dory's gang knock down a baby stroller, and a woman stops to help. She's with another woman, but it's not clear if they're a couple, and it doesn't seem like the kid is theirs. We can still hope, though, that either Finding Dory will provide Pixar's first LGBT character or that another film is soon to meet the loud and clear demand for one.
