I Live in North Carolina, Make $70K a Year & Spent $599 on My Wellness Routine This Week

7 p.m. — I grab dinner with a few friends at a cute taco place. The three of us have all been single for the last year, and it’s nice for me to spend time with people who aren’t married. My main group of friends is made up of couples, and having some single girl time makes me feel more at ease about my dating situation. Tonight, we do some commiserating. Meeting a good guy is hard — it helps to vent. While I'm fine with being on my own for now, I definitely miss the comfort of having a partner. Thankfully, I’ve got good friends and jalapeño margaritas to get me through. The dinner costs $33, including tip.