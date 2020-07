The phrase “look good, feel good” has never been more apparent in my life until now. Being a Black woman whose protective hairstyles require an assortment of products and big-time professional or familial help, I couldn’t be more excited to finally get it done. For months I’ve struggled with an old weave that’s lost almost all range of motion and has grown back so far my headband can’t even cover this tragedy. I’m used to getting my hair done once a month, but due to quarantine, the Black beauty supply stores and salons have remained closed for the most part. And let me tell you… I can’t just go to any salon, lest I’m willing to risk all of my positive hair growth on a stylist who doesn’t know my hair. But thankfully I’m with mom now. She is by far my best option, as she’s known this scalp from day one. Now all I have to do is sit here for three hours while she does my hair in braids with the hair she bought from the beauty supply store (). My sister and I decided to watch Clueless during the process. I feel free of this itchy weave burden even as I’m just starting this hair transformation, and I know I’ll feel like a new woman once this is done.