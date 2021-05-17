I’m 24, Make $62k A Year, & Spent $240 On My Wellness Routine This Week

8 a.m. — I recently took up figure skating for exercise and as a way to push myself. I skate two to three times a week and also have sessions with my coach on Sundays. It’s amazing to feel so strong and pretty on the ice, and it feels doubly great to be able to feel and see progress in something new as an adult! The cold on your face in the morning is the best way to wake up, and you don't think of anything else aside from trying to stay up when you get on the ice. It's a great way to clear your mind and push yourself mentally and physically. While the skates are pricey (mine were $350 when I bought them), it's definitely worth it. I also pay a $15 fee each time I skate at the rink.