Matt Lundquist, a psychotherapist who runs a mental health clinic in New York, saw his first negative review in December 2011. Immediately, he felt concerned for the patient, not his own business. "I was actually most concerned that a patient would feel they couldn't speak with me about a negative experience they'd had, meaning: what did that inability to raise this with me say about our treatment?" he says now. In the last 10 years, he's had four bad reviews, and has also dealt with malicious fake reviews from competitors. While he doesn't take bad reviews personally – "People feel hurt by and get angry at their therapists all the time – it's an important part of good therapy" – he's uncertain about the current reviewing model.