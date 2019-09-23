6:30 p.m. — Every Friday, my best friend and I go to a Mexican restaurant by her house to catch up. This little tradition is an extremely important part of my week, and seeing my BFF isn't something I'm willing to compromise on unless it's absolutely necessary. We split a cheese dip, but my friend picks up the queso this week. I get a quesadilla and much on chips and salsa ($7.25, including a 30% tip). This week we're mired in some friend group drama, so we also run to Sweet Hut for pastries and bubble teas for TLC. I get my favorite strawberry croissant and a caramel boba tea ($8.50). We take our desserts back to her house and spend the rest of the evening chatting and catching up.