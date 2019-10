When I get home, I like to unwind by reading, cooking dinner, and indulging in a little self care. I talk myself out of ordering stir fry on Uber Eats and instead make homemade ramen with tofu and broccoli. It really hits the spot, even though I know I'll feel a little bloated from the sodium tomorrow. To wind down for bed, I spend time journaling and reading a new mystery (part of the Jade Calhoun series by Deanna Chase) that I found free in the Kindle store (the Kindle was a gift from my dad). I also spend some time on the phone with a good friend who just got engaged, and I feel all the happy after I talk to her. Then I wash my face with Alba Botanica Acnedote Deep Pore Wash — I'm 31 but apparently still get zits like a teenager (). Next, I use Lush’s Eau Roma Water as a toner (for a big bottle), followed by Tarte's Drink of H2O moisturizer , which I ordered at 30% off). I take a Sprouts multivitamin every day (), then I'm in bed by 9. I make a gratitude list and read a little more before I turn the lights out at 9:30.