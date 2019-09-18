Megan Roup’s Sculpt Society Is the Method For Workout Class Addicts

Roup kicks off her classes, which have an ever-expanding following, with dance cardio. Then you transition into strength training moves, using signature sliding disks. You’ll do a round of abs, then sculpt one leg at a time with an ab break in between legs. You can use the optional ankle weights if you're feeling really tough. She breaks up the sculpting and donkey kicks intentionally. “I concentrated for fifteen minutes on one side of my butt, I don’t want to go directly into it again,” she tells me after what was perhaps the sweatiest class of my life. “I need a mental break as well as a physical break before I do the other.” The class is finished off with another fun round of dance cardio — but this time you know all the moves from the beginning of class. She calls this a “party moment" to make you forget how hard you just worked out.