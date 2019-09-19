7 a.m. — I wake up at 6:45 and head to the farm. I'm working sales today instead of just doing management, so I bring a water bottle and plenty of snacks. I get there around 7:30 and help the other three stations get their vans loaded up before I get myself loaded up. I take all of the fruit we have (peaches, some early apples, nectarines, apricots, and blackberries) and put a bunch of it into my Chevy Astro van. I drive the van about an hour east, having a Fruigees while I'm driving, to a rest area on the NYS Thruway and set up my tent, two tables, and all of the fruit, honey, and maple syrup outside the entrance. I get completely set up around 9:30 and spend the rest of the morning talking to people and selling fruit. I've been doing this job for seven seasons now, and even though I work full-time during the school year, I love this job too much to consider leaving yet. Plus the extra money is nice for helping to pay for the wedding and my grad school.