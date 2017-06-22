ICYMI: This week marked the official start of summer — a.k.a., the sun's finally out past office hours, your cal's jam-packed with after-work hangs and weekend getaways, and you find yourself wanting an entirely new wardrobe. Don't get us wrong: We love to test-drive daring trends and scoop up the latest It pieces every so often, but the truth is, stocking up on all-new everything would totally blow our budget. That said, we've come to rely on only a few very versatile staples to get us through the summer months.