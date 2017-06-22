ICYMI: This week marked the official start of summer — a.k.a., the sun's finally out past office hours, your cal's jam-packed with after-work hangs and weekend getaways, and you find yourself wanting an entirely new wardrobe. Don't get us wrong: We love to test-drive daring trends and scoop up the latest It pieces every so often, but the truth is, stocking up on all-new everything would totally blow our budget. That said, we've come to rely on only a few very versatile staples to get us through the summer months.
So what are the wear-over-and-over-again styles we're talking about? Together with eBay Fashion, we've enlisted six stylish R29ers to help us cut through the clutter and break down the trends that actually have staying power — each pinpointing the pieces they wouldn't dare do summer without, as their #OOTDs ahead prove. From a gingham-print top to statement shades, click through to see their current obsessions (and what will soon be yours, too).