50 Engagement Rings That Make Saying “Yes” Easy

It’s not every day your significant other gets down on one knee proposing marriage — or, you know, does something to that effect to mean you'll be together a long, long time. This is why we honor the occasion with the ultimate in memorable jewelry: an engagement ring. Whether you’re a lover of classic solitaire diamonds, colored gemstones, plain metals, or something else, we have 50 stunning options to suit every bride-to-be, ahead.
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be