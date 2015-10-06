See 30 Of Your Favorite Fashion Designers' First Instagrams

On Instagram, you'll find two types of fashion designer profiles: 1. Those run by a mysterious third party, whose role is to curate high-resolution images that uphold the aesthetic of the brand, and 2. Those grainy, up-close-and-personal accounts run by the designers themselves. While both versions pull back the curtains on brands like never before, we much prefer the #nofilter ones (think dinner parties, post-event bedtime moments, and cameos from their pampered pets), and all of the behind-the-scenes intel that they deliver.



What's interesting to note is the aesthetic of each designer: Some play it safe, choosing to abstain from turning the camera on themselves, instead posting photos of their daily inspirations, while others create their own spotlight, never shying away from a good selfie.



In honor of Instagrams' fifth anniversary, we dug deep into the depths of the industry's most 'gram-obsessed designers to see just how far they've come. From the birth of Olivier Rousteing's #BalmainNation to Jeremy Scott's very first (public) selfie, click through to see where fashion's most personal online revolutions began.