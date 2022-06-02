This Exfoliating Body Serum Has My KP Bumps Running For The Hills

Anyone who has keratosis pilaris knows it's honestly not a big deal (nor anyone's business to rudely ask if you're dealing with a rash). However, there's no shame in wanting to minimize the appearance or get closer to smooth, soft skin. In my case, my upper-arm bumps always flare up in the summer, coincidentally when I'm just tryna live my best life in swimsuits and tank tops galore. But I'm j-chillin this year because I've finally found a product that really, actually gently exfoliates those bumps away.
For the uninitiated, here's the lowdown on keratosis pilaris. KP is a common skin condition where a buildup of dead cells within hair follicles results in the appearance of small, textured bumps. Typically, the bumps are concentrated on the arms, legs, and buttocks. (Depending on your complexion, the bumps can sometimes appear reddish in tone.) Much like acne, there is no one-and-done magic cure for KP, but there are plenty of options available for those looking to minimize the appearance of uneven tone and texture.
I've used Farmacy products for a while, and its Honeymoon Glow serum (for face) is one of my all-time faves. So when a below-the-neck formula launched last year, I clamored to try it. I've had some success with body scrubs and internet-famous skin-sloughing washcloths, but I have more recently been gravitating toward chemical exfoliants (as opposed to physical ones) since they tend to be less abrasive. (My No. 1 beauty rule: Be kind to your skin!)
As soon as I squeezed out a dollop of Farmacy's Honeymoon Glow Body, I knew I was in for a treat. The texture felt like a silky gel cream, and it was readily absorbed into the skin. My one gripe is the smell, and this is something reviewers back me up on: "Smells like a wet dog with maybe a little hint of honey. Mainly wet dog," writes one Sephora customer. Personally, I feel like it's more akin to sour milk (maybe because of the 10% lactic acid?). But for the visible results it delivers — and fast — I honestly could not care less what it smelled like. It's that good.
For this review, Farmacy gifted me a bottle to try. In order to closely monitor progress, I set out to use the stuff only on one arm so I could directly compare results to a control. (Don't worry, I've since evened things out.) I was cautiously optimistic that the stuff would help with my tone and texture since it contains a bunch of skin-care ingredients usually reserved for the face, such as AHAs (lactic acid) and BHAs (salicylic acid). I have to say, I was really impressed by the results — you can see my other arm below, which is visibly smoother.
Another thing that really helped is being more consistent with hydrating the area. I'm notoriously lazy when it comes to applying lotion after showering, but after getting a new tattoo on both arms, I was constantly keeping the area moist and supple — this, in tandem with the Farmacy stuff, helped immensely. (BTW, I avoided the Farmacy stuff on the fresh ink to ensure proper healing.)
The 4.7-ounce tube retails for $40, which isn't cheap when you think about drugstore body products that retail for less than a quarter of that. However, as someone who has tried endless body products (both gifted and not) in the quest for smoother skin — I confidently can say this is worth every penny. I also have been using my tube every other night for about a month, and I still have plenty left. (I only used it on my arms, but if you apply it all over your body, you will likely go through the product faster.)
I know first-hand that body acne and other skin conditions can still trigger the same insecurities as a facial breakout, so anything that helps me feel and look my most confident is money well spent in my book. As one reviewer aptly put it, "This stuff is witchcraft, and of the absolute best variety."
