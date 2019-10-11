6 Bridal Nail-Polish Shades That Are Better Than A French Manicure

From a color palette perspective, fall is the best time for a wedding. Mother Nature provides the blazing red and orange foliage, only to be matched by the beauty in the subtle details, like your maid-of-honor's burgundy gown, velvet copper ties on the table cards, a lush garden rose bouquet, and your bridal manicure wrapped around the stems.
Now you just need a shade of nail polish that feels right. Maybe a rosy mauve to play well with your accessories. A shimmery champagne or dark red wine to fit the reception you have planned. When all else fails, the poetic "something blue" comes to life in a $4 Revlon polish. Whatever your bridal vibe, find your perfect wedding-day nail shade, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.