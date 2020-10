Last August, Airbnb released data about its top trending fall destinations . The company revealed that the Carolinas are among the most coveted spots for the season. In 2019, bookings in Anderson, SC near the Blue Ridge Mountains were up 247% from 2018, and bookings in Pinehurst, NC were up 243%. These two fall leaf-filled destinations, as well as many others across the country, are ideal locations for a cozy autumn getaway.