Is it really even autumn if you don't capture at least one Instagram-worthy photo among color-changing leaves? We certainly don't think so, and the good news is, there are plenty of spots you can travel to that will guarantee you get the perfect leaf-peeping picture.
Last August, Airbnb released data about its top trending fall destinations. The company revealed that the Carolinas are among the most coveted spots for the season. In 2019, bookings in Anderson, SC near the Blue Ridge Mountains were up 247% from 2018, and bookings in Pinehurst, NC were up 243%. These two fall leaf-filled destinations, as well as many others across the country, are ideal locations for a cozy autumn getaway.
Take a look ahead to find Airbnb listings in Anderson, Pinehurst, and many other top fall destinations. Your leaf pile photoshoot awaits.
Refinery29 in no way encourages unsafe behavior. Check CDC guidelines and local restrictions/rules before making travel decisions.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.