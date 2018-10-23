There's no denying the appeal of crafting your fall uniform around a neutral color palette. When your wardrobe exists in the same complementary world, you can mix and match any items without ever having to overthink it — or waste time ravaging through your closet trying on too many things at once, only to end up in the first look you went for anyway. (Who hasn't been there before?) And while you can't go wrong with an all-black or head-to-toe-gray vibe, there are a few other unexpected hues catching our eyes this season.
Ahead, meet the new class of fall neutrals that will go with everything (yes, everything) in your wardrobe: forest green, dusty rose, chestnut brown, and fresh ivory. Consider swapping those medium-wash skinny jeans for a muted-pink pant in a straight-leg cut, or retire that smoky leather coat for a cropped corduroy jacket in a dark pine green. We've rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces from AG's fall collection to prove that the new crop of ultra-wearable hues is here to up your style game tenfold.