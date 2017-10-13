Unpopular opinion alert: Autumn's extracurricular activities totally take the cake compared to summer's offerings. Unlike months past where it's beachgoing or bust — surrendering yourself to a patchy sunburn and a beauty look courtesy of the day's humidity — fall's variety has a little something for everyone, minus the sweaty aesthetic. Be it a laid-back stroll through the Sunday farmers' market, a sampling of the city's cultural events with a symphony show, or a spook-tacular haunted-house tour, the options go on and on.
In an effort to embrace fall's endless festivities, we've styled up four looks fit for all of your seasonal weekend plans. Think: a dark denim and puffer jacket combo for a road-trip stopover or a thick knit and trouser getup flanked by PANDORA stacking rings for a sophisticated night hopping from one artsy activity to the next. Still feeling like a fall scrooge? Say no more — let these outfits wash a bit of fall magic over you.