In an effort to embrace fall's endless festivities, we've styled up four looks fit for all of your seasonal weekend plans. Think: a dark denim and puffer jacket combo for a road-trip stopover or a thick knit and trouser getup flanked by PANDORA stacking rings for a sophisticated night hopping from one artsy activity to the next. Still feeling like a fall scrooge? Say no more — let these outfits wash a bit of fall magic over you.