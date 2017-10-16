These Are The It Colors Of The Season

If you're in the market for a nonintimidating trend to try this season, allow us to recommend fall's lineup of new statement colors. After all, the power is yours to decide if you want to go all in or simply dip your toes. Take, for instance, the maraschino-red hue that's dominating pretty much every major retailer right now. More timid, color-shy folks can take a subtle approach with beaded earrings or bright socks peeking out of their booties, while the eager risk-takers can go for it with a commanding head-to-toe monochrome look. Either way, it's that simple to nail the trend.
That's why we're challenging ourselves to bring some seasonal ROYGBIV to our own arsenals. Lucky for us, the fresh assortment of trending autumn colors goes way beyond a typical foliage palette, with a shocking red, deep navy, plum, and neutral gray. We leaned on HUE's #choosecolor campaign to lead our chromatic search and mixed in a gold mine of other saturated pieces, as well, like vinyl jackets, fuzzy handbags, classic berets, and more. Shop the items that will inspire your own color show, straight ahead.