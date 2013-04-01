No offense to oranges, apples, and bananas, but the sweetest thing we see in this stand is the new Falconwright pouches for spring '13. This season, Falconwright is all about abstract floral and fruit designs (along with the signature geometric looks) on bright leathers. We're particularly hungry for the watermelon-shaped designs in stark white on black leather. Plus, contrasting neon zippers on many of the bags make them totally irresistible, too.
Darn you, Falconwright, for making every food-‘n’-flower market look utterly inadequate by comparison. Thankfully, at a delicious $25 to $68 each, these perfect leather pouches can be fresh picked right from Falconwright's e-commerce shop.