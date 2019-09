Pro Advice To Brighten Your Complexion

But first, why should you care? Well, it's important to understand the differences, benefits, and drawbacks of what these different acids are doing alone and together, no matter if you're interested in at-home, spa, or derm peels. So use the below info as your guide to determine what kind of acid peel is better for you.This is partially common sense, of course. "A single-acid peel, like a glycolic peel for example, uses just one type of acid, typically to achieve skin-resurfacing," celeb dermatologist Harold Lancer , MD, tells us. Meanwhile, "A multi-acid peel, like a Jessner's peel, combines various types and strengths of acids to more deeply rejuvenate the skin, [and] remove sun damage or excessive pigmentation." [Ed. note: A Jessner peel is the common name for a certain mix of acids, but more on that later.] So basically, the more acids, the better, right? Not always.