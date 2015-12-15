If you know anything about skin care, you know that retinol is the Holy Grail of face treatments. A regular dose of vitamin A can stop pimples in their tracks, smooth out wrinkles, and erase hyperpigmentation. It's pretty much the stuff complexion dreams are made of. Similarly, skin peels are highly regarded thanks to their dead-skin-dissolving powers, which help even out skin tone and minimize the appearance of pores. Both are effective heavy hitters, however it's usually a one-or-the-other situation — the acids in peels don't mix with retinol and can cause redness, inflammation, and a hell of a lot of pain. Until now, that is.
Today marks the launch of superstar derm Dennis Gross, MD's latest addition to his Ferulic + Retinol line — the Wrinkle Recovery Peel. The one-step peel is meant to firm, smooth, and re-densify aging skin. "Ferulic + Retinol Peel is a heavy dose of anti-aging that also peels by pushing fresh skin up to the surface," explains Dr. Gross. "The delivery of pure liquid retinol as a peel works much faster and more efficiently than typical retinol formulations."
Dr. Gross says the secret to creating a retinol peel lies in the accompanying acids. The Wrinkle Recovery Peel uses a mix of ferulic acid and lactic acid, a type of alpha-hydroxy acid. "Ferulic acid is a plant-based antioxidant that enhances properties of other vitamins for healthy skin," says Dr. Gross. "By adding ferulic acid to retinol, I have created a unique delivery system that gives a new dimension of benefits to retinol. Ferulic acid is also making retinol more gentle and more tolerable because it negates effects of inflammation or redness that some might experience with use of retinol on its own."
But the peel-and-retinol combo isn't the only thing revolutionary about this product. Dr. Gross explains that to get the most benefits out of this treatment, you should be using it with another peel — his daily Alpha Beta Peel. That's right, folks: Right on the heels of double cleansing and double masking, double peeling is here.
"My Alpha Beta Daily Peels gently detach dead skin and debris from the surface level of the skin. This method of exfoliation is working from the top layer of the skin down," notes Dr. Gross. "The new Wrinkle Recovery Peel is a completely different method of exfoliation that’s working from the bottom layer of the epidermis up, for a heavy boost of collagen and cell turnover. Conventional peeling works synergistically with retinol to penetrate more effectively." While the Alpha Beta Peel is meant to be used every morning. Dr. Gross says that the Wrinkle Recovery Peel should be limited to two to three times a week in the evenings.
While using just one peel has positive effects on the skin for sure, Dr. Gross posits that doubling up on these particular peels creates a clean slate by dissolving dead skin, and provides a more effective delivery system for this anti-aging power player. Just don't start doubling up on any old peels — if products haven't been tested for use together, you run the risk of irritating or even chemically burning your skin. So peel at your own risk, people.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Peel, $88, available at Sephora.
