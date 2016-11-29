9 Facebook Tricks That Will Change How You Use The Social Network

Remember when Facebook was just a place you'd go to post a silly message on a friend's wall or to Poke someone? While you can still do both (yes, Pokes still exist), the app has evolved and become so much more.
It's where we get our news (for better or worse), where we go to discover viral videos (here's looking at you, Chewbacca Mom), and where we see our friends' obnoxious life updates. But did you know that you can also use Facebook to send special birthday videos and find dinner recipes?
Then there's Facebook's Messenger app. In addition to its more obvious features — sending messages and videos to groups of friends — the app has been home to secret, addictive soccer and basketball games. And today, Messenger upped its gameplay with a brand-new games section, where you can play games such as Pac-Man and Space Invaders against friends.
Click through to see these and more hidden Facebook and Messenger tools that will forever change how you use the social network. Just don't blame us if your productivity at work suffers from too many rounds of Brick Pop.
This piece originally ran June 21, 2016.
