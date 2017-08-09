If you're one of the few lucky enough to have hazel eyes, you know that your eye color can change in an instant. One second, a forest green sweater can make your eyes twinkle with hints of vibrant lime. The next, a sweep of moody purple shadow can make your eyes appear dark brown.
Unlike brown or green eyes, hazel gets the best of both worlds. Which is exactly why makeup artist Georgina Graham calls this trait "the chameleon of the human eye color spectrum." How some eye colors can change color so easily has a bit to do with how much light is absorbed, how much melanin your eye naturally has, and other factors — including your mood and the colors framing your eyes, like clothing and makeup.
Moral of the story? We can't boost your mood or follow you around with a beauty ring light, but we can recommend makeup that will make your irises come alive with a rainbow of shades. We chatted with Graham and fellow makeup artist Shara Strand to discover the products they swear by for clients who have hazy greens and browns.
Ahead, they break down their favorite shadows, mascaras, and eyeliners, and explain how each color can change a hazel eye look in the blink of an eye.