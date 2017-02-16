THIS Is How To Wear Purple Eyeshadow — & Still Look Like An Adult

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
It's normal to rely upon your go-to's when crafting a smoky eye: black, brown, gray, and maybe even bronze. We know that reaching for outré hues like pink and red (although beautiful) can be intimidating, so we have a solution: purple. The regal shade is a happy medium that's flattering, versatile, and shockingly easy to wear. In fact, it's the perfect shade for newbies itching to experiment with color.
In certain looks, deep aubergine shades can serve as a pop of color, while in others it can totally pass as an alternative for brown or gray. But don't take our word for it, just check out the video above to see how to create this simple, purple smoky eye.
Step 1. Grab a fluffy brush and dust a matte, violet eye shadow into your crease and onto your lower lashline.
Step 2. Fill in your entire top lid and lower lashline with a deep purple eyeliner (we used this one). Don't worry about creating precise lines — you'll be blending this out!
Step 3. Using a smudger brush (or your finger) to softly buff the violet color to create a diffused effect. Step 4. Finish off the look with a few swipes of black mascara.
