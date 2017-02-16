THIS Is How To Wear Purple Eyeshadow — & Still Look Like An Adult

It's normal to rely upon your go-to's when crafting a smoky eye: black, brown, gray, and maybe even bronze. We know that reaching for outré hues like pink and red (although beautiful) can be intimidating, so we have a solution: purple. The regal shade is a happy medium that's flattering, versatile, and shockingly easy to wear. In fact, it's the perfect shade for newbies itching to experiment with color.