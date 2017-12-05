Shop This
This time of year, a sweater is typically the first thing we reach for when we’re getting dressed in the morning — if we've got a day in the office, plans to run errands, or a casual breakfast with our crew on the books. But for whatever reason, when it comes to crafting an outfit for anything after-hours (think: GNO with your squad or a first date), the fall wardrobe staple doesn’t get much consideration. TBH, seeing as though it's stylish and super comfy, it totally should. To convince you that your go-to knit is just as viable for your nighttime activities as it is for your daytime ones, we teamed with Express to show off its full potential. Press play above to discover easy-to-cop styling moves (from pulling it off the shoulder to pairing it with skinny, lace-detail jeans as opposed to a casual, slouchy style) that will take your sweater look to the next level, in a matter of seconds.
