And when I'm actually on a date, it's all I can think about, no matter how many glasses of rosé I've downed. What if I've missed a hair and it tickles him when we kiss? I hope I shaved my fingers in case he goes to hold my hand... I know, it’s all absurd, but the idea of getting intimate with someone new instills a certain fear in me, and I'm convinced men have thought I'm just not interested and given up entirely. Instead of resorting to the "it's not you, it's me" line, it's so much easier to drop off the radar without an explanation. If my hair turns me off, I dread to think what it would do to them.