These Are The Leggings We've Been Looking For

Leggings have fought a long, uphill battle to be considered pants. It's taken an abundance of celebrity spottings, catwalk appearances, and street style snaps for the stretchy bottoms to garner recognition as an actual "fashion" item. But ever since they took over the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim a few seasons back, we've been open to accepting the phenomenon. The only problem? We have yet to find a pair that really, truly works as pants; they're either too thin (looking at you, Lululemon), too athletic (can we get some without reflective logos, please?), or too sloppy (broken elastic is never a good look).
Then, we stumbled upon Everlane's take on the trend. "Feels like a legging, looks like you tried," reads the product description, and all of a sudden we heard a ding ding ding going off in our heads, because that's exactly what we've been waiting for. The brand's $78 Stretch Ponte Skinny Pant is just that: a pant. But it's got all the stretchy-soft components and elastic waistband of your favorite worn-in leggings. Turns out, we shouldn't have been searching all this time for leggings that will pass as pants; we should have been looking for a pair of pants that feels as close to leggings as possible. Who knew?
Everlane The Stretch Ponte Skinny Pant, $78, available at Everlane.
