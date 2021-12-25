Wrap Up 2021 With Everlane’s Biggest Sale Of The Season

Whether or not Santa makes it down your chimney tonight, one Christmas miracle we can all count on is the arrival of Everlane’s last sale of the season. And believe us when we tell you: the always-reliable retailer, known and loved for its sustainable staples, definitely saved the best for last this year.
Through December 31st, Everlane is offering up to 60% off a wide range of styles as part of its Goodbye to 2021 Event. It's no secret that we're attracted to Everlane sales like moths to a flame, and the retailer has been good to us this year — what with all the discounted denim and marked-down leggings.
So what better way to ring in the new year than with a fresh batch of deals on everything from flats to sweaters to accessories and beyond? Think half-priced totes and jumpsuits, 40% off cashmere cardigans, and undies for under $10. We've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this end-of-year event so you can wrap up 2021 in a bundle of stylish savings.
