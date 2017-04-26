Etsy has become the mecca for sourcing out unique, and often handmade, items. When we think of the peer-to-peer online marketplace, however, ideas of Pinterest-friendly crafts and vintage goods come to mind. Perhaps more surprisingly, though, it can also act as the perfect platform for independent designers to get their products known — and we've recently discovered it's full of burgeoning swim brands.
At R29, we spend a lot of time flipping through new bathing suit labels, so when we came across a whole host of Etsy designers selling on-trend and unique pieces (often made-to-order) — and at affordable prices — we had to do a deep dive. Since sifting through the site can feel daunting, we've curated a list of the brands worth knowing. From retro bikinis to one-pieces made to be worn in and out of the pool, here's 10 companies making a major huge splash.