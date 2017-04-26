At R29, we spend a lot of time flipping through new bathing suit labels, so when we came across a whole host of Etsy designers selling on-trend and unique pieces (often made-to-order) — and at affordable prices — we had to do a deep dive. Since sifting through the site can feel daunting, we've curated a list of the brands worth knowing. From retro bikinis to one-pieces made to be worn in and out of the pool, here's 10 companies making a major huge splash.