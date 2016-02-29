Living a perfectly curated and stylish life (i.e. buying a new wardrobe every season and constantly getting rid of outgrown styles) can feel downright wasteful and costly. But that doesn’t mean shopping has to be a guilt-ridden pleasure; simply being more informed about where products come from can help kick-start a more thoughtful shopping experience.
And ethical shopping isn’t as stodgy or difficult as you may think. Many trendy companies are taking active steps to becoming more environmentally friendly, often committing to transparency about how their goods are manufactured. From indie designers who work with family-run factories to the best new brands adapting the one-for-one donation program to products from The Body Shop made from fair-trade ingredients, consider this guide a primer in socially conscious shopping. Doing good has never looked so chic.
