How This Former Athlete Became A Champion For Gender Equality

A: The number one thing that I always think of is that it's not about being afraid to be called a female or woman. We love being women and we embrace our femininity. It’s part of who we are. But, as athletes, when we step on the court, we don't want to be defined by that. Because men aren’t necessarily defined by their gender. We just want the equal opportunity to play whatever it is that we play and just be seen as athletes in that moment, because that's who we are in that moment. A lot of times, for women, when gender is a part of the conversation, then it's, "Oh, for a girl you're okay," or "You're good for a girl." The standard is lowered and we don’t want that standard to be lowered.