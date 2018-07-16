4 Sexy (& Safe) Ways You Can Use Essential Oils To Set The Mood

Setting the mood for romance means engaging all the senses. Or, it at least means finding a way to cover up whatever cloying perfume your roommate uses. That's where essential oils come in handy. Not only do they fill the bedroom with a luxurious fragrance, certain types are believed to imbue it with romantic energy. Talk about setting the mood.
According to holistic health practitioners and aromatherapy experts, essential oils (and their accompanying scents) have specific properties that are believed to affect your emotions and frame of mind. That's why you probably associate lavender with tranquility and a good night's sleep or citrus with happiness and a boost in energy.
When it comes to striking a specifically sexy chord, heady scents like patchouli, vetiver, or sandalwood are known for having sensual connotations. If you're new to using essential oils but want to bring them into the bedroom, start with these three. Or, if you and your partner connect certain smells to your relationship, seek those out while shopping for essential oils — after all, scents can be powerful memory triggers.
Of course, before you use an essential oil in any setting (sexy or otherwise), you should make sure you don't have a sensitivity or a flat-out allergy to it. Do a spot test and use a carrier oil (such as coconut oil or jojoba oil) if you want to use essential oils on your skin. Consult the FDA's list of approved varieties before adding any essential oils to foods or drinks.
Regardless of how you use them, it's never a bad idea to talk to your doctor before dabbling in essential oils. This is especially true for pregnant people, as certain oils can be hazardous depending on your trimester.
