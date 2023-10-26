Sleep On Cloud 9 With This Mattress Topper (& Dreamy Deal)

Super Sale Alert: Get 25% off the Zero Gravity Organic Latex Topper at Essentia using our promo code R29, now through November 7.
If a good night's sleep is of the utmost importance to you, then you've likely splurged on items for your bedroom. Whether it's a memory foam mattress, breathable linen sheets, or cooling pillows, these are the items that make your bed extra comfy and cozy. But if you're still looking to improve your sleep oasis for even better ZZZs, then maybe a mattress topper is in your future — better yet, an eco-friendly mattress topper.
Essentia, a brand known for its organic mattresses, is offering 25% off a mattress topper with the code R29, from now through November 7. The Zero Gravity Organic Latex Topper will enhance any mattress with extra-cushiony goodness, and it's exclusively on sale for R29 readers.
If a good night's sleep is of the utmost importance to you, then you've likely splurged on items for your bedroom. Whether it's a memory foam mattress, breathable linen sheets, or cooling pillows, these are the items that make your bed extra comfy and cozy. But if you're still looking to improve your sleep oasis for even better ZZZs, then maybe a mattress topper is in your future — better yet, an eco-friendly mattress topper.
Essentia, a brand known for its organic mattresses, is offering 25% off a mattress topper with the code R29, from now through November 7. The Zero Gravity Organic Latex Topper will enhance any mattress with extra-cushiony goodness, and it's exclusively on sale for R29 readers.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Essentia’s 1.5-inch thick Zero Gravity topper attempts to make you feel like you're experiencing zero gravity. In other words, feel like you're floating on a cloud. This is thanks to a layer of organic latex foam that ensures the topper is supportive, bouncy, and contouring. Because who doesn’t want to feel like they’re a baby being cradled when they go to sleep?
Essentia says the mattress topper offers EMF (electronic and magnetic fields) protection, although debate about the danger of EMFs via electronic devices is alive and well. One end of the spectrum claims devices like EMF-blocking sleep stones protect you from radiation that electronic devices emit, while the other end claims there isn't fully backed science to prove such a thing. According to Essentia, its EMF-blocking mattress topper shields "your body from these waves, optimizing oxygen flow and promoting deep, uninterrupted sleep." So it's truly up to you if EMF protection is an added bonus.
Essentia says the mattress topper offers EMF (electronic and magnetic fields) protection, although debate about the danger of EMFs via electronic devices is alive and well. One end of the spectrum claims devices like EMF-blocking sleep stones protect you from radiation that electronic devices emit, while the other end claims there isn't fully backed science to prove such a thing. According to Essentia, its EMF-blocking mattress topper shields "your body from these waves, optimizing oxygen flow and promoting deep, uninterrupted sleep." So it's truly up to you if EMF protection is an added bonus.
But if you're looking for a mattress topper that's not only comfortable and eco-friendly, but also may improve your sleep, this Essentia option is for you (especially since there's a rare deal to cash in on!).
Shop all Zero Gravity mattress topper sizes:
shop 5 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.