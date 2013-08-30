Broken into four collections, Erickson Beamon Rocks has a sparkly little (or, in some cases, quite large) something for everyone. If you're in search of that on-trend punky piece, "Goth Girls" and "Blondie" have all the spikes and roses that your heart desires, while pieces from "Helen of Troy "will appeal to the classic goddess in us all. And, if you're looking for that perfect pop of color that Erickson Beamon is so well-known for, be sure to shop "Arcade." Trust us, no matter what group you think you might like best, you won't be able to look through this whopping collection without wanting to collect them all (and, with prices ranging from $25-$300, we can almost feel the jewelry on our bodies). Yep, it's that good.