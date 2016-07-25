The Beauty Routine Of A K-Pop Star

When did you realize that your look would be an important part of your career?

"In the audition process for [Birth of A Great Star 2]. [Other contestants were] just using BB cream in the beginning, but as I started progressing, things got more and more intense. I remember thinking, Oh god, how do people sit in these chairs for hours? For guys, it's about an hour, and for women it's about two. I felt like my skin couldn't breathe and I hated it. But then you realize that this is show business. You have to play the part, and you have to look the part."