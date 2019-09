The Beauty Routine Of A K-Pop Star

"You know, it was really weird because you look like the movie version of yourself. I definitely looked a lot sharper and a lot cleaner. In person, it was kind of weird.""If I have time, I’ll try to go to a dermatologist, but usually I don’t, so once or twice a week I'll do a mask. Recently I'm into these molding masks . [It's] a powder or a gel that you mix together, and you apply it to your face. There are also these little round stickers that are flesh-colored, and if you have a breakout or pimple, it magically makes them disappear. I'll put it on and take it off after eight hours, and the redness is gone. Those are my latest Holy crap, where did you come from? discoveries."I do four or five steps in my daily routine. I wash my face, put on toner, [then] serum, and then a face cream. Then, I'll put a little SPF on. Overall, I have pretty dry skin, so I make sure I have a good base of moisturizer, like a water-based cream, and I stay hydrated. The difference is, I have to do it morning and night every day; otherwise, the amount of makeup we have to put on just tears your skin apart.""I go to hair and makeup every day because sometimes I'm on TV for 16 hours. It takes 30 minutes to do my hair and 30 minutes to do my makeup, and I usually have someone follow me around and do touch-ups during the day. [My makeup team] usually puts on a bunch of basics: toner, serum, moisturizer. Then, they do some concealer, foundation, [and] go back with concealer. The details take a lot of time; they're very keen on eyebrows."