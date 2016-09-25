You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When most people are running late, they reach for jeans and a T-shirt. But when we need something that's more office-friendly, an easy dress is our go-to (because really, what's more stress-free than a one-piece outfit?). That's why we're always keeping our eye out for those day-to-night frocks we can slip into when we're running 30 minutes behind.
The latest must-have piece we've stumbled upon is this printed stunner by Eloquii that, according to the brand, has just been restocked after completely selling out. It's got a bright, retro-inspired pattern (very Gucci, if you ask us), a contrasting pussy-bow detail, and long sleeves that are perfect for fall's transitional weather. Plus, it pairs just as well with sneakers and a leather jacket as it does with heels and a clutch. If you ask us, it's the epitome of throw-on-and-go. Click on to shop it (and some similar, equally easy and cute pieces) before it sells out again.
