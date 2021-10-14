Going into my test, I didn't expect Ella+Mila's polish to be indestructible — and that's okay! I personally try to use clean products wherever possible in my beauty routine, knowing full well that a natural deodorant won't realistically perform as well as a tube of mainstream antiperspirant. For the purposes of this review, I did two back-to-back manicures using only Ella+Mila; after the first, I (unintentionally) ended up doing a bunch of chores around the house and generally used my hands a lot. This resulted in chips after a day. After a week, I took it off and redid the mani from scratch.