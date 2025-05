When It Comes To Thoughtful Fashion, Eileen Fisher Says It’s Okay To Try, Try Again

Fisher started with four pieces: a top, a cropped pant, a shell, and a vest. To this day, she continues to refine her process and make tweaks big and small to get closer to her vision. From Eileen Fisher Renew , which allows people to bring back Eileen Fisher clothes to stores in the US to be resold or recycled into other designs, to HEY FASHION! , a digital platform she launched via her brand’s foundation to educate and inspire the industry to reduce waste, to now pioneering working with regenerative fabrics. “As designers, you have a lot of power and influence out there, and there are choices that you make — the materials, in particular… choose your materials wisely.”