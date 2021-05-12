It’s taken me a while to realize that the ritual of getting ready goes deeper than surface level, especially when it comes to festivities such as Eid. Makeup has become synonymous with the observance and is a big part of our day. Of course, it is so much more than simply products. It’s the emotion, the vibe, and how it brings Muslim women together. Going all out with my makeup on Eid will help me differentiate it from the pandemic's mundane days and mark the occasion as one of great joy, serving as a reminder that there will always be moments to look forward to. For me and many others, the pandemic will no longer be the thief of Eid happiness — not as long as we can dip into our bursting makeup collections, anyway.