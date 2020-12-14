The Best Mascaras Of 2020 — Including This $5 Winner

For a mascara to be the trusted beauty staple at the top of our makeup bags, it needs to be long-lasting, deliver volume, and define our eyes without clumping. This year, four brands checked those boxes and then some with innovative launches that use cleaner ingredients, feature better and smarter wands, and keep the pigment on our lashes instead of around our eyes.
For Refinery29's 2020 Beauty Innovator Awards, our judges took the year's newest mascaras for a spin, and these four emerged victorious. Check them out, ahead.