Sustain Me: The Eco-Friendly Goods We’re Currently Obsessed With

Oh, hello. I'm Cortne Bonilla, your faithful new Lifestyle Writer here on Refinery29's Shopping team. You probably won't be surprised to learn that I'm captivated by all things living and style — best encapsulated by a fusion of home, coziness, and things that make you go ooh. Although I absolutely live for those fluttery feelings during the 5-7 business days between purchases, a strong love for the environment stands in contrast to my deep-rooted desires to accumulate new shiny buys. I know, it's a conundrum. But as a six-year, die-hard vegan I've had my eyes opened to a variety of brands, products, and sites offering eco-conscious items that work just as well, if not better than, their less sustainable counterparts.
Sustainability remains at the forefront of today's shopping priorities as we all shift our purchasing power to embrace a cleaner environment — including everything from the labels we choose to wear to the everyday items we use and the specialty products we won't go without. To get to know my new teammates a bit better, I asked each of them to share their favorite eco-friendly purchases they've made over the past few months. This motley Shopping crew has sampled, well, just about everything under the sun, so you can be sure that these picks are worth it. Click through to shop Refinery29's Shopping-team-approved sustainable essentials (including a few of my tried-and-true must-haves, too).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.