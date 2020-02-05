Valentine’s Day Bouquets That Are Good Enough To Eat

Valentine's Day and its annual gifting conundrum of flowers vs. treats are back. But this year, we won't have a last-minute doubt in our minds what the right present should be. Because this year, we're gifting both in the form of one: the edible bouquet.
The double-edged sword of V-Day presents, edible bouquets are just what they sound like — take an artful floral arrangement and insert food in the place of blooms. Some are sweet and flower-shaped, while others are savory novel creations. Imagine everything from bacon blooms to a dozen dipped-donut pops, long-stemmed beef jerky, and Reese's bunches.
Ahead, these literally good-enough-to-eat bouquets and more that will earn you MVV (Most Valuable Valentine) status on February 14.
